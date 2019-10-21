PAS, DMS examination to start from Nov 11

The Department Examination (2nd Term) for the BS-17 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Service (DMS) will be held from November 11 to November 20 in Staff Training Institute, Benevolent Fund Building, Saddar Road, Peshawar Cantt

The candidates are required to bring in their own books/bare Acts (without commentary) for the papers to be answered with the aid of books.

In case, the candidates fail to bring their own books/bare Acts (without commentary), the examination section would not be responsible to provide them books for answering the Question papers.

Any candidate found having books others than bare Acts will be disallowed to take the examination.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.