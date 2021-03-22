PAS Officer Toru posted at CDA on deputation for 3 years

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Sobia Hassan Toru (BS17), officer Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) is transferred to Capital Development Authority (CDA) for period of three years on deputation, said a notification issued here by Establishment Division.

According to the notification, earlier of Sobia Hassan Toru was serving in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Establishment Division has placed her services at the disposal of Interior Division, for further posting in CDA for a period of three years, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.