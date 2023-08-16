Open Menu

PAS Officers Promoted

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :In pursuance of the Federal government notification, the Punjab government has issued notification regarding promotion of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officers to BS-21 and BS-20 on Tuesday.

Sumaira Amjad, Secretary Women Development Department, Dr. Wasif Khurshid, Secretary Irrigation, Shakeel Ahmad, ACS Home, Syed Haider Iqbal, Secretary Literacy & Non-Formal education, Ali Jan Khan, Secretary Primary Healthcare, Dr. Naeem Rauf, Secretary Energy, and Dr. Nasir Iqbal Malik, Secretary Archives and libraries have been promoted to BS-21.

Commissioner DG Khan Nasir Mahmood, Director Lahore Museum Muhammad Usman, DG PHATA Khalid Nazir Watto, Secretary Cooperatives Musarat Jabeen, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DG Population Welfare Saman Rai, Secretary Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Zahoor Hussain, Commissioner Sargodha Amjad Bhatti, DG Youth Affairs and sports Dr. Asif Tufail, DG Environment Protection Zaheer Abbas and Commissioner Multan Abdul Aamer Khattak have been promoted to BS-20.

