PAS, PMS 14-member Delegation Visits DIG Operations Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:22 PM

PAS, PMS 14-member delegation visits DIG Operations office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :A 14-member delegation of probationary officers of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) and Provincial Management Service (PMS) visited the office of the DIG Operations Lahore on Thursday.

The delegation, also including six female officers, was given a detailed briefing on traffic management and operational working of the Lahore Police, its development projects, e-governance initiatives, reforms in various fields, and law and order in the city.

The DIG Operations said that Lahore was mega city of the region comprising around 15 million people and Lahore Police were striving to provide the best possible services to citizens despite meager resources. "We have been facing multi-tasking challenges during performance of duty including maintenance of law and order situation, providing foolproof security to the citizens and crime control.

"Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police had introduced reforms and were reorganising its sources to enhance its service delivery through capacity building of its force and introduction of e-police applications including electronic devices, CCTV cameras, biometric machines and related gadgets with the support of digital technology, he added.

The delegation visited different sections of the DIG Operations office and reviewed the working of the officers and staff there. Chief Traffic Office Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad and SP Security Bilal Zafar were present.

