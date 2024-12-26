Open Menu

PA's Special Session Highlights Spiritual Insights, Public Welfare Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM

PA's special session highlights spiritual insights, public welfare initiatives

Https://admin69.pakistanpoint.com/pp_admin/article/update_articles.php?date=&search=Search&page=3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Thursday termed Prof Ahmed Rafique Akhtar as a great spiritual personality who emphasized strengthening the bond between the Allah Almighty, the Quran Pak and humanity.

A special session was held in the old hall of the Punjab Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

The session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him).

Prof Ahmed Rafique Akhtar provided deep insights into religion, society and current global challenges. Pakistan was indivisible, he said and added that Jinnah's struggle was not for personal recognition but to establish Pakistan for a grand purpose.

He further said, "Many have become wealthy through dishonest means and this ideology will eventually fade, paving the way for common people to thrive." He emphasized eradication of corruption was vital to achieving social justice.

"The arrival of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) shattered the dreams of the Jews" he said.

PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan praised Professor Ahmed Rafique Akhtar's thoughts, describing them as a blend of spiritual, social, and moral teachings that serve as a guiding light for society. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan assured the provision of a cardiac machine in Gujar Khan and pledged to resolve the issues faced by universities and land management soon.

The session provided an opportunity not only to reflect on spiritual and social challenges but also to discuss significant steps for public welfare and development.

PA Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar, former Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal, MPA Zakia Shahnawaz, Secretary General Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib and other Honorable Members of the Assembly attended the session.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption Gujar Khan Moral Jew Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..

10 minutes ago
 Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al- ..

Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

10 minutes ago
 Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs ..

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangeme ..

4 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

4 minutes ago
 Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Ta ..

Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Talal Ch

4 minutes ago
WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bomb ..

WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bombardment

1 minute ago
 Record number of migrants lost at sea bound for Sp ..

Record number of migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2024: NGO

1 minute ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa compound

25 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches internat ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches international standard carbon Measurem ..

40 minutes ago
 Certain elements misleading wheat farmers regardin ..

Certain elements misleading wheat farmers regarding wheat price : Spokesperson

1 minute ago
 Inter-Ministerial meeting reviews plans for observ ..

Inter-Ministerial meeting reviews plans for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan