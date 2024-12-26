PA's Special Session Highlights Spiritual Insights, Public Welfare Initiatives
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Thursday termed Prof Ahmed Rafique Akhtar as a great spiritual personality who emphasized strengthening the bond between the Allah Almighty, the Quran Pak and humanity.
A special session was held in the old hall of the Punjab Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.
The session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him).
Prof Ahmed Rafique Akhtar provided deep insights into religion, society and current global challenges. Pakistan was indivisible, he said and added that Jinnah's struggle was not for personal recognition but to establish Pakistan for a grand purpose.
He further said, "Many have become wealthy through dishonest means and this ideology will eventually fade, paving the way for common people to thrive." He emphasized eradication of corruption was vital to achieving social justice.
"The arrival of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) shattered the dreams of the Jews" he said.
PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan praised Professor Ahmed Rafique Akhtar's thoughts, describing them as a blend of spiritual, social, and moral teachings that serve as a guiding light for society. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan assured the provision of a cardiac machine in Gujar Khan and pledged to resolve the issues faced by universities and land management soon.
The session provided an opportunity not only to reflect on spiritual and social challenges but also to discuss significant steps for public welfare and development.
PA Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar, former Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal, MPA Zakia Shahnawaz, Secretary General Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib and other Honorable Members of the Assembly attended the session.
