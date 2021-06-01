PAS trainee officers visit DC office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Administrator Services (PAS) trainee officers on Tuesday visited Deputy Commissioner office and met with DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz.

According to spokesperson for district administration here, during the meeting, DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz gave a detailed briefing to the officers on the ongoing projects in Lahore.

They discussed price control, sanitation, encroachments and other important issues in the city.

Mudassar Riaz briefed about practical steps taken by the district administration Lahore to deal with the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

Later, PAS officers visited domicile branch, dispatch & diary branch, arms branch and other branches of the DC office.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz also asked all PAS officers to discharge their responsibilities honestly.