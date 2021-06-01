UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAS Trainee Officers Visit DC Office

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:30 PM

PAS trainee officers visit DC office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Administrator Services (PAS) trainee officers on Tuesday visited Deputy Commissioner office and met with DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz.

According to spokesperson for district administration here, during the meeting, DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz gave a detailed briefing to the officers on the ongoing projects in Lahore.

They discussed price control, sanitation, encroachments and other important issues in the city.

Mudassar Riaz briefed about practical steps taken by the district administration Lahore to deal with the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

Later, PAS officers visited domicile branch, dispatch & diary branch, arms branch and other branches of the DC office.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz also asked all PAS officers to discharge their responsibilities honestly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Price All

Recent Stories

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

11 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

2 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

3 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.