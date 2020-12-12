PASA holds condolence reference for Maroof Afzal

Pakistan Administrative Service Association (PASA) Saturday held a condolence reference to pay tribute to Maroof Afzal, who died of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Administrative Service Association (PASA) Saturday held a condolence reference to pay tribute to Maroof Afzal, who died of COVID-19.

The reference was chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz and attended by senior officers.

On the occasion, Dr.

Kazim Niaz lauded the services of Maroof Afzal and said that he served the country with dedication, honesty and loyalty on various coveted positions including Federal Secretary Establishment, Cabinet, Chairman CDA, DG Civil Services academy and Chairman Federal Public Services Commission.

He also mentioned services rendered by other deceased officers including Shaigan Sharif, Hassan Wasim Afzal and Abdul Hadi who died due to Covid-19.