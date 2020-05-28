PASA KP pays glowing tributes to late Khalid Sherdil

Administrative Services Association (PASA) KP Chapter organized a condolence reference to remember late senior bureaucrat Khalid Sherdil here in Officers Mess on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Administrative Services Association (PASA) KP Chapter organized a condolence reference to remember late senior bureaucrat Khalid Sherdil here in Officers Mess on Thursday.

Beside, Principal Secretary to KP CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Administration Zahir Shah, Secretary Higher education Hassan Yousafzai, Secretary Information Yahya Akhundzada, Secretary Finance Atif Khan, Secretary food Nisar Ahmad and other senior officers attended the reference.

On this occasion, the participants offered fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul of late Khalid Sher Dil and paid glowing tributes to his services for the country.

Addressing the reference, Secretary Administration Zahir Shah said late Khalid Sher Dil was an outstanding personality and his services would always be written in golden words.

The participants said that late Khalid Sherdil was a highly intelligent and hardworking person and due to his services his name will always remain alive.

They said that the late senior bureaucrat was a role model for juniors.

It worths mentioning here that Khalid Sherdil was used to perform his responsibility in better manner even during disasters and have played major role in the relief and rehabilitation activities followed by the devastated earthquake of 2005. Similarly, he had also rendered remarkable services in preparation of effective strategy against dengue and coronavirus in the country.

On this occasion, the association also expressed its resolve to play visible role in the national development in any circumstances. The participants of the reference also paid tributes to the services of all frontline heroes including civil and military officials.