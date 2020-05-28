UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PASA KP Pays Glowing Tributes To Late Khalid Sherdil

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:29 PM

PASA KP pays glowing tributes to late Khalid Sherdil

Administrative Services Association (PASA) KP Chapter organized a condolence reference to remember late senior bureaucrat Khalid Sherdil here in Officers Mess on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Administrative Services Association (PASA) KP Chapter organized a condolence reference to remember late senior bureaucrat Khalid Sherdil here in Officers Mess on Thursday.

Beside, Principal Secretary to KP CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Administration Zahir Shah, Secretary Higher education Hassan Yousafzai, Secretary Information Yahya Akhundzada, Secretary Finance Atif Khan, Secretary food Nisar Ahmad and other senior officers attended the reference.

On this occasion, the participants offered fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul of late Khalid Sher Dil and paid glowing tributes to his services for the country.

Addressing the reference, Secretary Administration Zahir Shah said late Khalid Sher Dil was an outstanding personality and his services would always be written in golden words.

The participants said that late Khalid Sherdil was a highly intelligent and hardworking person and due to his services his name will always remain alive.

They said that the late senior bureaucrat was a role model for juniors.

It worths mentioning here that Khalid Sherdil was used to perform his responsibility in better manner even during disasters and have played major role in the relief and rehabilitation activities followed by the devastated earthquake of 2005. Similarly, he had also rendered remarkable services in preparation of effective strategy against dengue and coronavirus in the country.

On this occasion, the association also expressed its resolve to play visible role in the national development in any circumstances. The participants of the reference also paid tributes to the services of all frontline heroes including civil and military officials.

Related Topics

Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Education Gold All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

1 minute ago

SEWA reports 16.7 percent increase in residential ..

31 minutes ago

Lightening leaves one dead, other injured

2 minutes ago

India&#039;s lockdown to focus on 13 cities

46 minutes ago

Three killed in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

AJK government reviews latest situation of COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.