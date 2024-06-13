Pasban-e-Hurriyat Condemns Closure Of SHRC, KPC In IIOJK
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali has condemned the closure of institutions like "State Human Rights Commission" and "Kashmir Press Club" referring such acts as the most serious threats to human rights and peace in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the closure of these institutions in addition to elimination of the Right to Information Act in 2019, after which the Indian soldiers and other forces under the command of Delhi got an open license for human rights violations that they are subjecting the Kashmiri citizens to the worst atrocities.
He said that Kashmiri people have become victims of insecurity after such Indian acts.
Ghazali said that on June 29, 2011, a judicial commission was established based on the report of the State Human Rights Commission, an independent investigative body against the security personnel who killed Junaid Khoru during custody.
"Unfortunately, after the end of "SHRC" the culprits have not been punished," he said.
He further said that there is no agency to target or independently investigate the war crimes, terrorist acts and illegal activities of Indian soldiers in Indian Occupied Kashmir.
"Due to which, the Indian forces are freely committing the worst crimes like killing, illegal arrests, and torture of Kashmiri citizens in fake encounters," he added.
He demanded the international human rights organizations Amnesty International, Asia Watch, Office of the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights and Save the Children to end the restrictions imposed by the Delhi government on the human rights institutions in Occupied Kashmir.
He also demanded the right of access to information to the Kashmiri citizens and to end the strict restrictions imposed on the media in IIOJ&K.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Health Deptt issues advisory against measles, Nigellaria6 minutes ago
-
Emergency action against ice drug launched in Bannu division6 minutes ago
-
Hazara division employees laud Federal Budget increase in salaries6 minutes ago
-
President directs Insurance Ombudsman to ensure prompt relief to aggrieved policyholders6 minutes ago
-
Five killed as car-rickshaw collided in Faisalabad6 minutes ago
-
Trade of sacrificial animals gains momentum in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Wajid Shaikh posted as Chief Inspector Stamps6 minutes ago
-
Federal budget 2024-25 lays strong foundation for GDP growth, economic stabilization: Experts15 minutes ago
-
WAPDA awards Rs. 10.6b contract for civil, electro-mechanical works of Dargai Hydel Power Station16 minutes ago
-
FBR to relaunch POS scheme soon: Chairman FBR16 minutes ago
-
GCWUS ranked high among world's woman universities16 minutes ago
-
Speakers discuss Gender-based violence, legislation in Pakistan16 minutes ago