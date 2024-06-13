Open Menu

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Condemns Closure Of SHRC, KPC In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Pasban-e-Hurriyat condemns closure of SHRC, KPC in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali has condemned the closure of institutions like "State Human Rights Commission" and "Kashmir Press Club" referring such acts as the most serious threats to human rights and peace in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the closure of these institutions in addition to elimination of the Right to Information Act in 2019, after which the Indian soldiers and other forces under the command of Delhi got an open license for human rights violations that they are subjecting the Kashmiri citizens to the worst atrocities.

He said that Kashmiri people have become victims of insecurity after such Indian acts.

Ghazali said that on June 29, 2011, a judicial commission was established based on the report of the State Human Rights Commission, an independent investigative body against the security personnel who killed Junaid Khoru during custody.

"Unfortunately, after the end of "SHRC" the culprits have not been punished," he said.

He further said that there is no agency to target or independently investigate the war crimes, terrorist acts and illegal activities of Indian soldiers in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"Due to which, the Indian forces are freely committing the worst crimes like killing, illegal arrests, and torture of Kashmiri citizens in fake encounters," he added.

He demanded the international human rights organizations Amnesty International, Asia Watch, Office of the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights and Save the Children to end the restrictions imposed by the Delhi government on the human rights institutions in Occupied Kashmir.

He also demanded the right of access to information to the Kashmiri citizens and to end the strict restrictions imposed on the media in IIOJ&K.

