Pasban-e-Hurriyat Condemns Custodial Death Of Altaf Shah

Published October 14, 2022

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has strongly condemned the custodial killing of Altaf Ahmed Shah.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that India was deliberately depriving Kashmiri prisoners of their basic rights of treatment.

He said that such acts of the incumbent Indian government showed their hatred, malice and enmity towards the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ghazali lamented that the only dead bodies of Kashmiri leaders illegally imprisoned in jails were returning to Kashmir.

While quoting other custodial killings, he said that Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Khan Sehrai died in jail, Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru's killings were done in jails while veteran leader Syed Ali Shah Gillani remained in detention for several years.

"Altaf Ahmad Shah was suffering from kidney cancer, but remained imprisoned in the notorious Tihar Jail of New Delhi for the last five years", he added.

Ghazali was of the view that martyrdom of Altaf Ahmad Shah in the Indian prison has happened due to poor food and non-availability of treatment facilities.

He stated that despite repeated requests from the family of Shaheed Altaf Ahmed, the brutal Bharatiya Janata Party government did not provide them medical facilities.

Uzair termed the martyrdom of Altaf Ahmad Shah as an irreparable loss for freedom movement, saying that these are the brave people who looked into the eyes of the brutal rulers and struggled for the freedom of their state.

He further said that Kashmiri people should keep their freedom movement organized and active by keeping a close eye on Indian imperialist tactics and conspiracies.

He expressed his concern over the political prisoners of Kashmir movement and appealed the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other human rights organizations to play their role for the release of Musarrat Alam Bhatt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yaseen Malik, Asia Andrabi, Ayaz Akbar, Naeem Ahmed Khan, Shahid ul islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Peer Saif ullah, Mairaj ud Din Kalwal, Fahmida Sufi, Naheeda Nasreen and other Kashmiri prisoners.

He also appealed the UN to resolve Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions for the peace stability in South Asia.

