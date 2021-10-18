UrduPoint.com

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Condemns Fake Encounters In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:21 PM

Pasban-e-Hurriyat condemns fake encounters in IIOJK

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali on Monday said that just solution of Jammu and Kashmir issue is essential for the establishment of lasting peace in the South Asia

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali on Monday said that just solution of Jammu and Kashmir issue is essential for the establishment of lasting peace in the South Asia.

In a statement issued here, he said that Indian armed forces killed several unarmed Kashmiri citizens in fake encounters while residential houses were also being destroyed.� He termed the Indian government acts and armed forces actions as open aggression in occupied state.

Ghazali lamented that the bloodshed of unarmed people in Kashmir is challenge to the human rights' activists around the globe.

Uzair expressed bewilderment over that the arrest of hundreds of citizens in occupied valley, saying that despite state repression, indiscriminate use of military force, India has completely failed to crush the spirit of Kashmiri people for freedom.He said that the international community besides the United Nations Security Council must resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir through an independent Plebiscite in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the people of all units of the state of Jammu and Kashmir should come forward to play their role for the independence of the Indian-occupied state.

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu Independence All Government Asia

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in mat ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

17 minutes ago
 Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s ..

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s space exhibit at Internationa ..

24 minutes ago
 Ireland makes first victory in T20 World Cup 2021 ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20 World Cup 2021 against the Netherlands

38 minutes ago
 Man pleads guilty to charge relating to footballer ..

Man pleads guilty to charge relating to footballer Sala's death

2 minutes ago
 PNS Tariq calls Port Sultan Bin Qaboos of Oman

PNS Tariq calls Port Sultan Bin Qaboos of Oman

2 minutes ago
 Neymar ruled out of PSG Champions League clash aga ..

Neymar ruled out of PSG Champions League clash against Leipzig

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.