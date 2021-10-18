Pasban-e-Hurriyat condemns fake encounters in IIOJK

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali on Monday said that just solution of Jammu and Kashmir issue is essential for the establishment of lasting peace in the South Asia

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali on Monday said that just solution of Jammu and Kashmir issue is essential for the establishment of lasting peace in the South Asia.

In a statement issued here, he said that Indian armed forces killed several unarmed Kashmiri citizens in fake encounters while residential houses were also being destroyed.� He termed the Indian government acts and armed forces actions as open aggression in occupied state.

Ghazali lamented that the bloodshed of unarmed people in Kashmir is challenge to the human rights' activists around the globe.

Uzair expressed bewilderment over that the arrest of hundreds of citizens in occupied valley, saying that despite state repression, indiscriminate use of military force, India has completely failed to crush the spirit of Kashmiri people for freedom.He said that the international community besides the United Nations Security Council must resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir through an independent Plebiscite in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the people of all units of the state of Jammu and Kashmir should come forward to play their role for the independence of the Indian-occupied state.