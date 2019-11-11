PASCO begins wheat supply to Sindh : Food Minister

Sindh Minister for Food Hari Raam Kishori Lal has said that the Pakistan Agriculture and Storage Corporation (PASCO) has started supply to Sindh Food Department through its Khairpur and Noshehro Feroz facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for food Hari Raam Kishori Lal has said that the Pakistan Agriculture and Storage Corporation (PASCO) has started supply to Sindh Food Department through its Khairpur and Noshehro Feroz facilities.

Talking to journalists at his office on Monday, he said that the Sindh Food Department has decided to issue prepaid Challan to facilitate flour mills and after purchasing prepaid challans, the flour mills could lift wheat quota directly from PASCO.

He said that sufficient stock of wheat available with the Sindh Food Department, while 100,000 tons of wheat has been procured from PASCO and supply of same was started on November 11, while an additional 300,000 tons wheat has been approved by Federal government on the request of Sindh government.

He said that Sindh Food Department started supply of wheat to flour mills in October on subsidized price adding that 41,000 metric tons was released to flour mills / atta chakkis on October 25, whereas record 150,000 metric tons being released to flour mills in this November.

He said that 2919 metric tons has been allocated for six districts of Karachi Division.

The Minister said that there was no reason for increase of dough prices in Sindh, when wheat has been released on subsidized rates to flour mills.

He said that Sindh government has issued strict directives to Price Control Department and Divisional Commissioners to ensure fixed prices of dough in the markets.

Replying to a question, Hari Ram Kishori Lal added that action has been taken against the corrupt practices in the Department and as many as 79 officials of the Department hasbeen suspended, while 179 others have been issued show-cause notices.