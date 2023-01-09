UrduPoint.com

PASCO To Ensure Immediate Delivery Of Flour To Balochistan: Corps Commander

Commander Balochistan 12 Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on Monday said there would be no shortage of flour in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Commander Balochistan 12 Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on Monday said there would be no shortage of flour in Balochistan in two to three days as PASCO had assured its immediate availability and delivery to the province During a meeting with the Provincial Secretary Food, the commander said the National food Security (NFS) and the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Supplies Corporation (PASCO) had been contacted on the issue of flour shortage facing the people of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

