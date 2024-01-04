Pashteen gets bail in controversial tweets case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The court of Judge Shahrukh Arjumand on Thursday accepted the bail plea of Manzoor Pashteen in the controversial tweets case.

During the course of hearing, defence counsel Attaullah Kundi argued that Ali Wazir, a co-accused in the case, had been discharged by the court.

Kundi further stated that the anti-terrorism court had granted bail to Manzoor Pashteen in two other cases as well.

After listening to the arguments from two sides, the court granted bail to Manzoor Pashteen against surety bonds of Rs 30,000.