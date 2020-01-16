Pashto Culture show arranged at PUCAR

Punjab Council of the Arts arranged a Pashto Culture show to introduce and promote local culture of the region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts arranged a Pashto Culture show to introduce and promote local culture of the region.

The singers of Pashto language Shano Khan, Lal Sher, Arab Gul, Azhar Awan Azhar, and Sadia Gul presented songs while Sana Khan, Noor Ali, Zafar Khan Zafar, Raaj, Dildar Khan, Gul Muhammad, and Film Satar Saeed Munir gave tremendous performance by presenting Pakhtoon culture.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts Waqar Ahmed thanked distinguished guests and said that people of all culture lived in this region and they are being provided a platform to exhibit their culture.