Pashto family cultural show enthralls audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A Pashto cultural show featuring music and folk dance performances from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enthralled the audience here late Thursday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The cultural show was aimed to promote the real picture of Pakistan and particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa folk culture.

The artistes in beautiful traditional and vibrant attires of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province presented their live music for the audience. They also presented Khattak dance mesmerizing the audience.

A large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi also participated in the cultural show.

The musical evenings are part of regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the young and folk artistes for their contribution in the field of singing, said the organizers.

This cultural show was also an attempt to revive the Pashto folk songs and dances.