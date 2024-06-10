Pashto Film Artist Khushboo Shot Dead In Nowshera
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Well-known Pashto film and drama artist, Khushboo was shot dead by unknown assailants in Akbar Pura area of district Nowshera.
Police informed on Monday that the body of Pashto artist was recovered from a field with bullet marks on her body.
Her body was shifted to Mian Rashid Memorial Hospital Pabbi for post-mortem. However, police said reason behind the killing of the young film artist Khushboo was yet to be known.
Police said Khushboo belonged to Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was residing in Peshawar. A case was registered by the police on the complaint of Shehryar, the brother of the deceased artist.
