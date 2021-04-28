UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashto Int'l Hamdiya & Naatiya Mushaira On April 30

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pashto Int'l Hamdiya & Naatiya Mushaira on April 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize online Pashto International Hamdiya & Naatia Mushaira' on April 30.

Prof. Naseebullah Simab (Quetta), Feroz Afridi (Qatar), Samina Qadir (Peshawar), and Mumtaz Orakzai (UAE) ) would include in the presidium, said a press release.

Prof. Khalil Bawar (Quetta), Gohar Shinas (UK), Syeda Hasina Gul (Mardan) and Laiq Zada Laiq (Peshawar) will be the chief guests.Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL would present the Keynote address. Dr. Abaseen Yousufzai would be the moderator.

Poets from all over the country and abroad would present Hamdiya & Naatiya poetry in Pashto.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Quetta UAE Qatar Mardan United Kingdom April Afridi All From

Recent Stories

UAE Health Council discusses mechanisms of support ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei announced Business Results of Q1 2021

8 minutes ago

Renders expose the design of most awaited Infinix ..

12 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance to host ‘Zayed: A Source ..

18 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice on ex FIA DG Bas ..

23 minutes ago

UAE, Italy discuss boosting bilateral trade

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.