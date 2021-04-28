ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize online Pashto International Hamdiya & Naatia Mushaira' on April 30.

Prof. Naseebullah Simab (Quetta), Feroz Afridi (Qatar), Samina Qadir (Peshawar), and Mumtaz Orakzai (UAE) ) would include in the presidium, said a press release.

Prof. Khalil Bawar (Quetta), Gohar Shinas (UK), Syeda Hasina Gul (Mardan) and Laiq Zada Laiq (Peshawar) will be the chief guests.Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL would present the Keynote address. Dr. Abaseen Yousufzai would be the moderator.

Poets from all over the country and abroad would present Hamdiya & Naatiya poetry in Pashto.