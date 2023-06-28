Pashto movie Shahanshah Bacha releasing on Eid ul Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :An action-packed Pashto film Shahenshah Bacha will be released on Eid-ul-Azha, cast includes Shahid Khan and Arbaaz Khan Tariq Jamal, Kaleem Khan, Feroza, Jaya Butt and Neelam Gul, directed by famous actor Shahid.

Shahid while talking to media men here on Wednesday, said film music is being directed by Shakirzeb Nowshravi, written by Salim Murad and dialogues by Sajjad Ali.

He said the Federal government should talk to the stakeholders and take practical steps to revive the Pashto film industry, only announcements will do nothing.

He said the government will have to take real measures to patronize Pashto films, they added. It is not so easy to make Pashto films in these conditions.

Shahid Khan said that the cinema industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in bad condition as the owners of three cinemas in Peshawar have converted the cinemas into business centres, if the demolition of cinemas will not be stopped the Pashto film industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will completely be destroyed.

He said serious steps should be taken to revive the cinema industry otherwise people will miss out on cheap entertainment.