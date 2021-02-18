Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

The 27th death anniversary renowned Pashto poet, also known as Babe-e-Ghazal, Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari was observed in Landi Kotal on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The 27th death anniversary renowned Pashto poet, also known as Babe-e-Ghazal, Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari was observed in Landi Kotal on Thursday.

In this connection, a literary gathering under the auspices of the culture department and Landi Kohat literary Jirga of was held at local park. A large number of poets, literary figures and people from all walk of lives from across the province attend the gathering.

The speakers paid rich tribute to the legendary Pashto poet and highlighted various aspects of his life and poetry.

The poetry recitation (Muharia) was presided over by Hifiz Syed Abudul Samad Bacha.

Professor Dr. Aslam Taseer, Dr. Zahid Masood, MPA Shafiq Afridi , Dr. Tawab Shah and other prominent literary figures engaged the audience by reading out his famous poems and acknowledged his contribution for the uplift of the Pashto poetry. They said that his poetry gave a message of love and unity.

They said that Hamza Baba was considered as father of modern Pashto ghazal.

The participants of Musharia demanded of the government to appoint staff at library situated in the Hamza Baba Complex and observed his death anniversary officially every year as marked of respect.