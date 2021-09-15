Pashto, Urdu prolific writer Zaitoon Bano passes away

Prolific writer in Pashto, Urdu languages and former broadcaster, Zaitoon Bano passes away after protracted illness here on Tuesday. She was 83

She born in 1938 and was primarily writing in Pashto and Urdu languages. She was called as 'Khatun-e-Awal' (first lady) or "first lady of Pashto fiction", a honorary title awarded to her in recognition of her contribution to women rights of Pashtuns.

She started her career in 1958 when she was studying in ninth grade with her first short story titled Hindara (Mirror). Between 1958 and 2008, she wrote fiction books and short stories in Urdu and Pashto languages. Her publications include Maat Bangree, Khoboona (1958), Juandi Ghamoona (1958), Berge Arzoo (1980) and Waqt Kee Dehleez Par (1980).

Among other publications, a short story titled Da Shagu Mazal (A Journey Through Aands) revolves around stories written between 1958 and 2017.

She wrote only one poetry collection in Pashto titled Manjeela (head cushion) which was published in 2006. Besides writing, she is also credited for contributing to numerous radio and television plays.( She has written over twenty-four books, including her first short story titled Hindara (Mirror) which appears one of the prominent writings of Pashto language.

She was born to Pir Syed Sultan Mahmood Shah in Sufaid Dheri village of Peshawar, Pakistan. She was married to Taj Saeed and was granddaughter of Pir Syed Abdul Qudus Tundar, a Pashto poet.

Her Nimaz-e-Janaza will be offered at 10:00 A.M on Warsak Road, Peshawar on Wednesday. She left behind two sons to mourn her death.