Pashtun Cultural Festival Marked At GCU

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pashtun Cultural Festival marked at GCU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Playing the traditional music instruments including rubab, wearing cultural dresses, performing the traditional dance, the students of Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday celebrated the Pashtun Cultural Festival on the campus with enthusiasm.

The event was aimed at presenting the beautiful Pashtun culture to the world, and promoting social and cultural integration among students.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the festival, which was marked by traditional food stalls, drama and live music. However, the traditional dance performances by groups of students proved to the most enthralling event of the day.

The venue was decorated in traditional Pashtun style.

Prof Zaidi, speaking on the occasion, laid stress on promoting and keeping alive Pakistan's core values and strong cultural heritage, saying that the Western culture was rapidly promoting because youth were not being provided such opportunities to understand and promote their culture.

He announced organising the Pakistan Cultural Festival at GCU Lahore on March 23, 2021 in which cultures of all provinces and areas of Pakistan would be exhibited and celebrated with unity.

