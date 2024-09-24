Pashtun Culture Day Celebrated At Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 01:20 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Pashtun Culture Day celebrated at Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Culture and Tourism, Nawabzada Mir Zareen Khan Magsi, emphasized the need for all ethnic groups living in the province to work together for the development and prosperity of Balochistan. He praised the rich history and culture of the Pashtun people, saying, "Seeing the enthusiasm of all of you today makes me want to learn Pashto."
He highlighted that Balochistan is the custodian of diverse historical cultures, as reflected in the local languages, attire, lifestyles, and the Jirga system. Magsi extended a warm welcome to all communities residing in the province, reiterating that Balochistan’s people are peaceful and loving.
"To me, all ethnic groups in the province are equal.
I see no difference between Pashtuns and Baloch," he added, while congratulating everyone on Pashtun Culture Day. He also commended the Culture and Tourism Department for organizing an excellent event to celebrate the occasion.
The event was attended by the Provincial Secretary for Culture and Tourism, Noor Muhammad Jogezai, and other dignitaries. During the ceremony, traditional turbans were presented to Nawabzada Mir Zareen Khan Magsi, Noor Muhammad Jogezai, and Mir Rameen Muhammad Hasni.
A large number of people participated in the event. Renowned provincial actor Amanullah Nasir kept the audience engaged with his unique style, while folk singers received immense appreciation for their performances.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balighur Rehman calls on Governor Punjab30 minutes ago
-
PFA organizes Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference40 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab acknowledges importance of sugar industry to economic growth40 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly passes resolution condemning Afghan Consul General50 minutes ago
-
Dr Musadik meets with officials of China National Offshore Oil Corporation50 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Bloom for fighting climate change, energy challenges50 minutes ago
-
Dr Musadik visits Shaanxi Non-Ferrous Metals Holding Company1 hour ago
-
Calligraphy Exhibition opens at PNCA to celebrate Rabi-ul-Awal1 hour ago
-
'Khatm-e-Nubuwwat' conference held in DI Khan2 hours ago
-
High-profile leaders join Saudi ambassador to mark Kingdom’s National Day, celebrating strong Paki ..2 hours ago
-
Fly Jinnah's flight landed safely in Lahore after smoke alarm indication2 hours ago
-
Governor KP Faisal Karim Khan Kundi administered oath of newly-elected office-bearer of KP Journalis ..2 hours ago