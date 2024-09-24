QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Pashtun Culture Day celebrated at Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Culture and Tourism, Nawabzada Mir Zareen Khan Magsi, emphasized the need for all ethnic groups living in the province to work together for the development and prosperity of Balochistan. He praised the rich history and culture of the Pashtun people, saying, "Seeing the enthusiasm of all of you today makes me want to learn Pashto."

He highlighted that Balochistan is the custodian of diverse historical cultures, as reflected in the local languages, attire, lifestyles, and the Jirga system. Magsi extended a warm welcome to all communities residing in the province, reiterating that Balochistan’s people are peaceful and loving.

"To me, all ethnic groups in the province are equal.

I see no difference between Pashtuns and Baloch," he added, while congratulating everyone on Pashtun Culture Day. He also commended the Culture and Tourism Department for organizing an excellent event to celebrate the occasion.

The event was attended by the Provincial Secretary for Culture and Tourism, Noor Muhammad Jogezai, and other dignitaries. During the ceremony, traditional turbans were presented to Nawabzada Mir Zareen Khan Magsi, Noor Muhammad Jogezai, and Mir Rameen Muhammad Hasni.

A large number of people participated in the event. Renowned provincial actor Amanullah Nasir kept the audience engaged with his unique style, while folk singers received immense appreciation for their performances.

