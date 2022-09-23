UrduPoint.com

Pashtun Culture Day Celebrated In Parts Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 04:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :'Pashtun Culture Day' was celebrated in different parts of Balochistan, including its provincial capital Quetta on Friday.

The day was marked with various colorful ceremonies organized at different places in Quetta and other Pashtun dominated districts of the province.

The main ceremony was held at the open area of the Metropolitan Corporation Quetta (MCQ) where the stalls were set up highlighting the Pashtun culture - its history, contribution to the country's uplift and landmark achievements.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai visited the stalls at MCQ while a large number of party leaders and supporters were also present.

The PKMAP chief during his visit appreciated the youth who beautifully decorated the stalls depicting the history and culture of the Pashtun people and tribes.

Meanwhile, a large number of students were also gathered at a seminar organized by Pakhtunkhwa Student Organization in Balochistan University.

General Secretary of Pashto academy Dr Kamil Qazalbash told APP that the seminar was organized by Pashto Academy in Quetta and would continue for three days.

Meanwhile, under the auspices of ANP and Balochistan Culture department, a separate event was organized at the Institute of Culture.

Likewise, there were reports from other parts of the province where different events, including exhibitions and rallies were organised.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, in his message, also lauded the Pashtuns for their valuable contribution in Balochistan.

The chief minister said that Balochistan was home to different nations and tribes. "The unique culture and traditions of the people living in Balochistan are the hallmarks of this part of the country," he said.

He said that nations should protect their cultural and traditional values and historical heritage.

He, however, underlined the need for understanding the learning points of celebrating any event as saying "the purpose of celebrating culture day is to understand all positive traditions and principles, and to keep them alive forever." Giving due credits to Pashtun poets, writers, historians and authors, he said they have done the cultural, historical and traditional interpretation of the province in an effective way.

"In their script, couplets, we get the lesson of hospitality, harmony, national unity, bravery, and brotherhood," he said.

