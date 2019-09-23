Pashtun Culture Day observed across country

Pashtun Culture Day on Monday observed across the country particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with traditional zeal and enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Pashtun Culture Day on Monday observed across the country particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

Various cultural events and musical performances were organized in different cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi.

During culture shows the participants were attired in traditional dress followed by folk music performances, literary events, aiming to promote culture, customs, food and several other aspects of the Pashtun culture famous across the globe.

Besides, other cities, an event was also organized in Quetta and a large number of people wearing traditional Pashtun dresses attended the cultural event outside the Mayor office.

Governor of Balochistan, Justice retired Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said in his message regarding Pashtun Culture Day that the Pashtun intellectuals play their role for the development and peace in the country.

He said that Pashtuns have rich culture, history, hospitable and friendly people.

The day was marked first time in 2014 with the objective of celebrating Pashtun Culture Day to aware people about rich Pashtun culture and traditions and promote unity.

People from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and from other communities also participated in the culture shows.