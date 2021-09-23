Pashtun culture diverse in nature: Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pashtuns are brave and strong people, and their culture enjoys quality of diversity and individuality to give added blend of its beauty.

In his message on the Pashtun Day, the CM said the Pashtun culture was ancient and very convincing. It also beautifully reflected multiple shades of Pakistani culture. The Pashtun culture is universally acknowledged and the purpose of celebrating the day is to promote the passion of inter-provincial harmony.

The celebration of days of different areas and regions promote bonds of unity and affinity in the country, concluded the CM.