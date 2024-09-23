Pashtun Culture Has History Of Thousands Of Years: Balochistan Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 08:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhel on Monday said that the Pashtun culture had a history of thousands of years.
"Culture is a thread that binds together our past, present and future," he said while addressing a ceremony at the Darbar Hall of Quetta Railway Station.
Provincial Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Provincial Advisor Naseem ur Rehman Malakhel, Member of the Provincial Assembly Engineer Zamrik Khan Achakzai, Director General of Iranian Cultural Centre Abu ul Hassan Amiri, Nazar Mohammad Barech, Dr Tahir Barech and a large number of women and youths attended the ceremony.
On the occasion, students of Pamir Foundation and Pamir Grammar school dressed in Pashtun cultural clothes presented various items and cultural dance.
Governor Mandukhel said that culture had its own historical background. Its roots were erected in agriculture, which wass known and popular as the Latin term cultura.
He said that the history of the Pashtun nation was thousands of years old and the Pashtun language was among the 40 major languages of the world.
"Even today, the Pashtun nation is proud of its wonderful traditional clothes, delicious food, cultural dance, Jirga system, philanthropy and hospitality," he added.
The governor congratulated Nazar Muhammad Barech and his entire team for marking the Pashtun Cultural Day,.
He announced a cash award of Rs 100,000 for the boys and girls who performed traditional dances and skits on the stage.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7th Pharma Summit to be held on Wednesday2 minutes ago
-
Three universities got vice-chancellor12 minutes ago
-
AJK people to observe Sept 25 as black day12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 murder suspects in Wah Cantt12 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador calls on CM, agrees to strengthening cooperation22 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer arrested after police encounter22 minutes ago
-
Three killed, two injured in Mansehra Jeep accident32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal chairs PPP spokespersons meeting42 minutes ago
-
Tessori greets Saudi royal family, people on 94th National Day51 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city51 minutes ago
-
No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue measures: FDA DG52 minutes ago
-
Collaborative Care Diabetic Center inaugurated52 minutes ago