Pashtun Culture has history of thousands of years: Balochistan Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhel on Monday said that the Pashtun culture had a history of thousands of years.

"Culture is a thread that binds together our past, present and future," he said while addressing a ceremony at the Darbar Hall of Quetta Railway Station.

Provincial Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Provincial Advisor Naseem ur Rehman Malakhel, Member of the Provincial Assembly Engineer Zamrik Khan Achakzai, Director General of Iranian Cultural Centre Abu ul Hassan Amiri, Nazar Mohammad Barech, Dr Tahir Barech and a large number of women and youths attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, students of Pamir Foundation and Pamir Grammar school dressed in Pashtun cultural clothes presented various items and cultural dance.

Governor Mandukhel said that culture had its own historical background. Its roots were erected in agriculture, which wass known and popular as the Latin term cultura.

He said that the history of the Pashtun nation was thousands of years old and the Pashtun language was among the 40 major languages of the world.

"Even today, the Pashtun nation is proud of its wonderful traditional clothes, delicious food, cultural dance, Jirga system, philanthropy and hospitality," he added.

The governor congratulated Nazar Muhammad Barech and his entire team for marking the Pashtun Cultural Day,.

He announced a cash award of Rs 100,000 for the boys and girls who performed traditional dances and skits on the stage.

APP/ask