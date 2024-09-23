Pashtun Culture Teaches Love, Respect, Harmony, Tolerance: Sarfraz Bugti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that culture is pivotal importance in highlighting the identity of each region, Pashtun culture teaches love, respect, harmony and tolerance.
On the occasion of Pashtun Culture Day, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti congratulated all the people living in Balochistan on Pashtun Culture Day and said that highlighting the cultures of local ethnicity is vital for promoting national unity.
He said that all the ethnicities living in Pakistan are playing their role in the development and prosperity of the country with national spirit.
Sarfraz Bugti talking with provincial ministers said that it is our priority to improve the service delivery system through passing departmental reforms so that the problems faced by the people can be solved.
Parliamentary Secretaries and Members of Balochistan Assembly should play an active role in resolving the problems faced by the people.
The chief minister asked the ministers and parliamentary secretaries to establish an effective system of accountability and check and balance at all levels in their respective departments and to dispose of the pending government and public affairs expeditiously in accordance with the rules and create effective mechanism for addressing problems of common man.
He reiterated his commitment to improve service delivery by activating the departments as long-terms solutions of public problems are possible only through improved governance.
