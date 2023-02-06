UrduPoint.com

Pashtun Qaumi Ittehad (PQI) To Hold Aman Ulasi Passon In Swat On Feb 25

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The meeting of Pashtun Qaumi Ittehad (PQI) here on Monday decided to hold Aman Ulasi Passon (public gathering) on February 25 in Kabul Grand at Swat, and soon a grand Pakhtun Peace Seminar would be held to discuss ways for restoration of peace in the Pakhtun belt.

The meeting was held at Bacha Khan Center that was attended by ANP Provincial General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak, Central Secretary Youth Affairs Khan Zaman Kakar, Provincial Secretary Saqafat Khadim Hussain and members of other parties and organizations.

The meeting also decided that the convener of the PQI will be changed phase-wise, and the ANP would be the first convener.

It was decided that in the second and third phase, Ulasi Passon and seminars would be organized in Peshawar, southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining areas, respectively.

