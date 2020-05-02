(@FahadShabbir)

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Arif Wazir succumbed to injuries at Pakistan Institute of Sciences Islamabad, police said on Saturday

Ali Wazir was attacked by unknown armed people outside his home in Ghwai Khwa Wana on Friday evening.

He was reportedly first shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, then to Dera Ismail Khan and then Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad, where he was pronounced dead.

The Wana Police has registered a case and further investigations were underway into the murder.

He was the cousin of Member of the National Assembly Ali Wazir.