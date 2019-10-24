UrduPoint.com
Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Calls For Transparent Inquiry Of UoB's Incident

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Thursday said Fact Finding Commission (FFC) consisting of judiciary, politicians, professor associations and journalists should be made to conduct transparent inquiry of harassment of students at Balochistan University as he strongly condemned it

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Thursday said Fact Finding Commission (FFC) consisting of judiciary, politicians, professor associations and journalists should be made to conduct transparent inquiry of harassment of students at Balochistan University as he strongly condemned it.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club he said there is need of calling all parties conference immediately for addressing the various challenges of the country.

He maintained arresting and jailing of politicians' leaders were part of politics and the parliament should be the center of all policies with people's votes.

Mahmood Khan regretted on tragic incident of Balochistan University and this incident would not be suppressed for interest of students.

"All educational institutions from Lasbela to Chaman and Quetta to Musa Khel should be investigated into this kind of movement and in this regard, FFC comprising judiciary, politics, teacher association, journalists and other expert educationists would be formed", he demanded.

He said Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party would take part in Azadi March.

Replying to a question, he said it was the democratic right of every political party to hold peaceful rallies, procession and demonstrations.

Former provincial ministers including, Dr, KalimUllah, Abdul Raheem Ziaratwal, Dr, Hamid Achakzai, Qehar Khan Wadan, member of provincial assembly (MPA) NasrUllah Zaray, Haji Abdul Rehman Bazai, Jalil Khan Dotani and other leaders were present on the occasion.

