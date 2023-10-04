Pasni artist’s sand art amazes Japanese tourists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Japanese women tourists reached Pasni area of Balochistan to examine the sand art of the Pasni Sand Art Circle.

The renowned Pasni Sand Art Circle (PSAC) created stunning 10,500 square feet beach pattern 3D art on the seashore of the Pasni.

The Japanese tourists, upon thier arrival at coastal belt, were welcomed by the famous sand artists Hussain Zeib, Bihar Ali Gohar and Zubair Mukhtar.

The artists of Pasni surprised the Japanese tourist delegation by creating a 3D beach pattern covering 10,500 square feet.

After seeing the pattern art, the Japanese group expressed their surprise and said that they could not imagine that such a talent could exist in such an underprivillged backward area.

The Japanese tourists, consisting mostly of female vloggers, praised the artists' work and promised to make the pattern design viral internationally.