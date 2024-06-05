Pasrur Cadet College to be made best educational institution: commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi has said the Pasrur Cadet College will be made the best educational institution.

Addressing the 17th executive committee meeting of the college, he said on Wednesday that the student cadets would be given quality education and special attention would be paid to their character and personality building, so that they not only succeed in practical life but also become useful citizens of society.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, Principal Colonel (retd) Javed Aleem, Lieutenant Colonel Adnan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Qamar Manj and Assistant Professor Azra Akram were also present.

The commissioner said that Pasrur Cadet College, built on an area of ??159 acres, was progressing rapidly. He said it was being ensured that children studying at the college were provided with the best facilities including IT, sports, Gym, and the code of conduct woulkd be strictly implemented to protect them from negative activities.

He said that courses would be conducted for capacity building of teachers. He said that such an environment would be created at the Cadet College in which mental and physical development of cadets would be ensured.

The commissioner appreciated the launch of new academic and co-curricular programme by Principal Pasrur Cadet College. He directed the principal to make a plan for installation of solar system, which would be done at the earliest. The commissioner urged members of the Executive Committee to play their role for betterment of the institution.

The Cadet College principal gave a detailed briefing to members of the Executive Committee about achievements, future targets and challenges of the institution.

Later, the commissioner visited different sections of the college.

APP/imr