Pasrur Cadet College to become best institution, says commissioner

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi has said that Pasrur Cadet College, spread over an area of 169 acres, will be made the best educational institution in the area and provision of healthy educational environment, boarding and quality sports facilities is being ensured to the cadets.

In addition, special attention is being paid to their character and personality so that they can succeed in practical life and prove to be useful citizens of the society.

He expressed these views while addressing the “Executive Committee Meeting” of Pasrur Cadet College.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, Principal Colonel (retd) Javed Aleem, Lieutenant Colonel Adnan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Sidra Sattar were also present on this occasion.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi inspected the hostels, academy block, laboratory, mess and canteen of Pasrur Cadet College.

Commissioner Gujranwala checked the food prepared for the cadets by eating it.

Commissioner Gujranwala said that teachers should perform their duties with full honesty and dedication, teachers should play their role in developing the hidden talents of children and not only follow the code of conduct in the college themselves but also make the students strictly follow it so that discipline becomes a part of their lives.

He said that training courses will be conducted as per the schedule for capacity building of teachers.

He said that the best facilities of IT, sports, library and gym are being provided to the children studying in the Cadet College.

Commissioner Gujranwala said that such an environment will be created in Cadet College Pasrur in which the mental and physical development of the cadets is promoted.