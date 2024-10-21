Passage Of 26th Amendment Manifestation Of National Solidarity, Consensus: PM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expresses confidence this legislation will ensure easy and speedy justice to the common man
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment is an excellent manifestation of national solidarity and consensus.
Speaking in the National Assembly today (Monday) after passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, he expressed the confidence this legislation will ensure easy and speedy justice to the common man.
Describing it as a major milestone, he said this is the fulfillment of the unfinished agenda of Charter of Democracy signed by the political parties.
He was confident that this constitutional amendment will secure and strengthen the country’s future.
The Prime Minister said that the political parties while rising above their personal interests and egos move forward in the best national interest.
He also thanked coalition partners and the JUI (F) for supporting the constitutional amendment.
