Passage of 26th constitutional amendment to augur well for institutions, says governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment by the parliament will augur well for the institutions of the country and ensure supremacy of the parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said the 26th constitutional amendment will provide quick justice to people.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, responding to a query, said that the 26th constitutional amendment was approved by the Parliament after much hard work and struggle, in which all political parties including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman played a positive role.

Paying rich tribute to all the stakeholders, he said, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed awake for four consecutive nights to make the amendment a reality.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the 26th constitutional amendment is an unprecedented manifestation of national unity and consensus, adding, if future decisions are also made in the same spirit, the country will come out of current crises.

To a query, he said that the constitutional lacuna have been removed with this constitutional amendment.

The Governor Punjab said that the judiciary should not interfere in the affairs of the executive, adding that the procedure for appointing judges in the nineteenth amendment was not correct, which has now been rectified.

Talking about the unfortunate past practices, he said the democratic rights were sabotaged in the appointment of judges, adding that the decisions of the appointments of judges were made in big chambers. He further said that these judges passed decisions as per their personal likings and dislikings, which harmed fabric of society.

To a query, Governor Haider said prestige of the country was affected at the international level due to such decisions, adding that today the original spirit of the Charter of Democracy (CoD) has been restored to a great extent.

Sardar Saleem Haider, to another question, said that the real power should rest with the Parliament.

He claimed that a transparent procedure has been devised regarding the appointment of judges in 26th constitutional amendment.

He added that the passage of amendment will enable speedy delivery of justice to the poor people and young lawyers will also get a chance to come forward.

On consultation, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider said that all political parties were consulted on the constitutional amendment. He said that the delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held many advisory meetings with Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding this. However, after these advisory meetings, when PTI delegation went to Adiala Jail, it backed out of the Parliamentary Committee as per the order from there.

The Governor Punjab said that constitutional amendment is not result of some deal but a unanimous decision of political parties.

Saleem Haider Khan further said that this constitutional amendment will improve performance of the judiciary and common man's cases will be heard in the Supreme Court and the High Courts without delay and masses will get justice.

He said that in the constitutional amendment, the age of judges has been reduced from forty-five to forty, this will give opportunity to young lawyers to come forward.

The Governor Punjab said that President Asif Ali Zardari has always promoted the politics of reconciliation for the sake of larger national interests.

To another question, the Governor said that all matters were resolved through mutual consultation, adding that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was in agreement on 80 percent of the draft, but there was a little deadlock on which he asked for some time to consult his party leaders. He said all issues were settled after Maulana met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said PPP has never indulged in politics of revenge during its long political history. "As far as PTI is concerned, it is reaping what it has sown. The PTI's accusations on social media have done irreparable damage to the country," he responded, adding, PTI has destroyed the country's institutions.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Parliament is the supreme institution, adding that continuity of the democratic system is vital for the betterment of the country's economy.

PPP senior leaders Azizur Rehman Chan, Hasan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Tanvir Ashraf Kaira and others were present on the occasion.