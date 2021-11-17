Passage of EVM, I-voting related bills shows allies' confidence in PM: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allies had reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan by passing important bills including use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Internet-voting in the next general elections.

In a tweet, the minister said, the opposition parties faced defeat at the hands of PTI government and its allies in the joint sitting of Parliament as all government bills were passed with majority vote.

He said now overseas Pakistanis would be able to exercise their legitimate right to vote through internet-voting system in the next polls.