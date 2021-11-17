UrduPoint.com

Passage Of EVM, I-voting Related Bills Shows Allies' Confidence In PM: Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:48 PM

Passage of EVM, I-voting related bills shows allies' confidence in PM: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allies had reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan by passing important bills including use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Internet-voting in the next general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allies had reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan by passing important bills including use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Internet-voting in the next general elections.

In a tweet, the minister said, the opposition parties faced defeat at the hands of PTI government and its allies in the joint sitting of Parliament as all government bills were passed with majority vote.

He said now overseas Pakistanis would be able to exercise their legitimate right to vote through internet-voting system in the next polls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Vote All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Traders demand patrolling in city markets

Traders demand patrolling in city markets

3 minutes ago
 Two bike snatchers held

Two bike snatchers held

3 minutes ago
 India to bowl against Kiwis in first T20 home seri ..

India to bowl against Kiwis in first T20 home series

3 minutes ago
 US, Kenya press for Ethiopia ceasefire

US, Kenya press for Ethiopia ceasefire

3 minutes ago
 SU organizes awareness seminar on emergence of wom ..

SU organizes awareness seminar on emergence of women's leadership

7 minutes ago
 US homebuilding took a pause in October

US homebuilding took a pause in October

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.