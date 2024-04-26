Passco continue operations to procure 75000 ton wheat in Burewala zone, says zonal head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Burewala zonal head of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) Rao Muhammad Akram said on Friday that Passco officials were continuing operations to procure wheat to meet 75000 ton wheat purchase target at seventeen (17) centers in Burewala zone.

Talking to APP on Friday, he said that Burewala zone was given a target of procurement of 750,000 wheat bags, exactly 150,000 bags above the last year’s target to facilitate the wheat farmers.

He said that farmers registered good per acre wheat yield this year due to favourable weather conditions and Passco high ups would send recommendations to the Federal government to increase the target to enable farmers sell more wheat at government price.

He said that process of distribution of gunny bags (Bardana) was in progress at purchase centers under the supervision of Purchase Inspectors, farmers and local notables at the rate of six gunny bags per acre. The process of gunny bags issuance has completed at some centers and purchase of wheat was in progress at a good pace. He said that farmers were being preferred in issuance of gunny bags while the middle men, investors and stockists were being discouraged.