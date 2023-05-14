PASSCO foils bid to smuggle 400 wheat bags

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) here on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle 400 bags of wheat to another province.

According to official sources, Zonal Head PASSCO Alipur Sufyan Akram along with his team raided FF Mill in Alipur.

The Mill owners were transporting 400 wheat bags to Sindh province through loaded trucks. The officials seized the wheat bags and shifted it to PASSCO centre. They also forwarded recommendations for canceling the license of FF Mill.