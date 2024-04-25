Passco GM, Deputy Visit Wheat Procurement Centers In Burewala
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 09:58 PM
General Manager (Commercial) Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) and Deputy GM (Works) visited two procurement centers in Burewala zone on Thursday and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing process of issuance of gunny bags and procurement of wheat
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) General Manager (Commercial) Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) and Deputy GM (Works) visited two procurement centers in Burewala zone on Thursday and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing process of issuance of gunny bags and procurement of wheat.
GM commercial Ghulam Bashir and Muhammad Faisal, the deputy GM Works expressed satisfaction over the ongoing process at procurement centers at Sheikh Faazil and Gaggo Mandi.
Speaking on the occasion, DGM Faisal said that Passco would ensure procurement of wheat from farmers to meet the target set by the government.
A farmer Lala Murtaza informed the officials about the problems being faced by the wheat farmers and asked if there were any possibility of increase in procurement target.
The GM Operations Ghulam Bashir said that they would send recommendations to the government to enhance wheat procurement target to provide more relief to farmers.
The officials appreciated center Incharges Khursheed ul Haq and Shabbir Bhatti besides zonal head Rao Muhammad Akram for making good arrangements at the centers.
Project managers Waqar Jadoon and Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad were also present.
APP/aaj/ifi
Recent Stories
Under training officers visit Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club
Industries promotion can help eliminate unemployment : Sindh Minister for Indus ..
Step afoot to ensure durable peace in Balochistan: Ziuallah
PML-N office torching cases: ATC summons PTI leaders, others for indictment on M ..
Oman, UAE deluge 'most likely' linked to climate change: scientists
CRBC tender to be floated by June; Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali ..
122 cases registered against accused involved in drug trafficking
Models, poster and quiz competition held at AIOU
Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patronage: Kundi
Dengue Control Committee gathers in Jhang
BHP launches $38.8 billion takeover bid for rival Anglo American
Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorship deal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Under training officers visit Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club16 seconds ago
-
Industries promotion can help eliminate unemployment : Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce J ..17 seconds ago
-
Step afoot to ensure durable peace in Balochistan: Ziuallah22 seconds ago
-
PML-N office torching cases: ATC summons PTI leaders, others for indictment on May 824 seconds ago
-
CRBC tender to be floated by June; Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur1 minute ago
-
122 cases registered against accused involved in drug trafficking26 seconds ago
-
Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patronage: Kundi12 minutes ago
-
Dengue Control Committee gathers in Jhang12 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari meets Chief Minister Sindh11 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns cipher case till April 3011 minutes ago
-
Identification specifics required to know about lawmakers put on travel stop lists: Atta Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Court stops PTI founder, his wife from provocative statements against institutions11 minutes ago