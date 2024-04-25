Open Menu

Passco GM, Deputy Visit Wheat Procurement Centers In Burewala

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 09:58 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) General Manager (Commercial) Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) and Deputy GM (Works) visited two procurement centers in Burewala zone on Thursday and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing process of issuance of gunny bags and procurement of wheat.

GM commercial Ghulam Bashir and Muhammad Faisal, the deputy GM Works expressed satisfaction over the ongoing process at procurement centers at Sheikh Faazil and Gaggo Mandi.

Speaking on the occasion, DGM Faisal said that Passco would ensure procurement of wheat from farmers to meet the target set by the government.

A farmer Lala Murtaza informed the officials about the problems being faced by the wheat farmers and asked if there were any possibility of increase in procurement target.

The GM Operations Ghulam Bashir said that they would send recommendations to the government to enhance wheat procurement target to provide more relief to farmers.

The officials appreciated center Incharges Khursheed ul Haq and Shabbir Bhatti besides zonal head Rao Muhammad Akram for making good arrangements at the centers.

Project managers Waqar Jadoon and Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad were also present.

