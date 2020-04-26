UrduPoint.com
PASSCO To Procure 863,000 Wheat Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Process of wheat procurement commenced at 8 centres of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Supplies Corporation (PASSCO) in Tehsil Alipur.

According to official sources, PASSCO set target to procure 863,000 bags of wheat.

Incharge PASSCO Centre Alipur Rameez Raza, the farmers were issued bags on first come basis.

The PASSCO administration properly checked the quality of wheat, being purchased from farmers.

The district Muzaffargarh was divided into two parts for purchasing wheat.

Punjab food Department was purchasing wheat in tehsils Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu. However, PASSCO was procuring wheat from tehsils Alipur and Jatoe.

Farmers namely Khuda Bakhash, Rahime Shah, Rana Shahid and some others talking to APP expressed satisfaction over wheat purchase arrangements.

They stated that the PASSCO administration made good arrangements. Similarly, the process of bags issuance was also satisfactory.

