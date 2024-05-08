PASSCO To Purchase 2 Lac Bags Wheat In Mian Channu
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pakistan Agriculture Storage & Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO) gets approval of procuring 200,000 bags wheat from farmers at Tehsil Mian Channu of the district on Wednesday.
In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem hold a meeting a meeting with Tehsil administration and PASSCO officials at her office to discuss arrangements for facilitation of farmers.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that 17 centres have been made operation to offer gunny bags (Bardana) to farmers.
She said that a special committee has been formed for procurement monitoring while a help desk has also been established at Municipal Committee office for public facilitation.
The ADCR maintained that the registered farmers of 12.5 acre land would be given eight bags per acre and only a single member from each family would be given bardana in order to facilitate as maximum as possible farmers.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boiler, heater of printing unit sealed3 seconds ago
-
May 9 tragedy: Time to forge unity against inimical forces; award exemplary punishment to attackers6 seconds ago
-
Farmers asked to avoid burning residue of wheat crops14 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to provide education, health facilities20 seconds ago
-
NUMLogic-2024 held at NUML10 minutes ago
-
MWMC hires 500 sanitary staff for swift cleanliness in city10 minutes ago
-
Work on Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover resumes10 minutes ago
-
PU to provide skilled graduates to insurance industry10 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia says anyone violating Hajj regulations between June 2-20 will be punished20 minutes ago
-
Seminar on World 'Thalassemia' Day held20 minutes ago
-
IRSA curtails water shortage from 30 % to 21 % for Punjab, Sindh30 minutes ago
-
Probation officers of Information group briefed over APP’s working scope30 minutes ago