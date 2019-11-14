UrduPoint.com
PASSCO To Start Wheat Supply In Sindh From Friday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, will inaugurate wheat supply from PASSCO warehouse in Hyderabad on Friday.

The federal minister would inaugurate wheat supply following a decision of Economic Coordination Committees (ECC) to release surplus wheat stock from warehouses of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) to Sindh, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for curtailing rising trends of wheat flour prices.

The Minister will also visit Tomato and Onion farms in Hyderabad.

