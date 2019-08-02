PASSD all set for welfare workers abroad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) all set to work for the welfare of workers abroad and in this connection a policy would increase the role and number of community welfare attaches and to involve well reputed expatriate Pakistanis in that role.

Talking to APP,Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said,"PASSD would also increase in the number of Protector of Emigration Offices and would initiate to improve quality of pre-departure briefing for intended migrants, and ensuring attendance biometrically.

So that workers can be made aware about their rights and entitlements (for example insurance), which will ensure that they are not exploited by human resource exporters and employers", she added.

Adding that she said Protector of Emigration Offices would create one-window for all types of requirements to facilitate migrant workers negotiations with foreign governments to extend the duration of the first contract agreement for workers to a minimum of 3 years because unskilled workers hardly recover their cost of migration before that time .

She said a policy of subsidy on air tickets for low paid workers abroad who have not returned home in seven years .