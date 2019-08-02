UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PASSD All Set For Welfare Workers Abroad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:19 PM

PASSD all set for welfare workers abroad

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) all set to work for the welfare of workers abroad and in this connection a policy would increase the role and number of community welfare attaches and to involve well reputed expatriate Pakistanis in that role

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) all set to work for the welfare of workers abroad and in this connection a policy would increase the role and number of community welfare attaches and to involve well reputed expatriate Pakistanis in that role.

Talking to APP,Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said,"PASSD would also increase in the number of Protector of Emigration Offices and would initiate to improve quality of pre-departure briefing for intended migrants, and ensuring attendance biometrically.

So that workers can be made aware about their rights and entitlements (for example insurance), which will ensure that they are not exploited by human resource exporters and employers", she added.

Adding that she said Protector of Emigration Offices would create one-window for all types of requirements to facilitate migrant workers negotiations with foreign governments to extend the duration of the first contract agreement for workers to a minimum of 3 years because unskilled workers hardly recover their cost of migration before that time .

She said a policy of subsidy on air tickets for low paid workers abroad who have not returned home in seven years .

Related Topics

Prime Minister All Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

NA session adjourned without proceeding due to lac ..

51 seconds ago

Govt takes measure for GB's socio-economic develop ..

53 seconds ago

I killed by electrocution, murder case registered ..

55 seconds ago

PPP Senator Robina Khalid indicted in Lok Virsa Co ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues notices t ..

4 minutes ago

Proposed land acquired for children hospital

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.