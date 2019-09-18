PASSD announces 'Ehsaas Strategy' to get public feedback

The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has announced 'Ehsaas Strategy' to get public feedback at its website pass.gov.pk. The document is manifestation of the quality, clarity and comprehensiveness of the Strategy in accordance with the Prime Minister's vision of a welfare state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has announced 'Ehsaas Strategy' to get public feedback at its website pass.gov.pk. The document is manifestation of the quality, clarity and comprehensiveness of the Strategy in accordance with the Prime Minister's vision of a welfare state.

It is for the first time in the history of the country that a strategy document of the government has been shared with government departments and the public at the same time, said a press release issued here Wednesday. By putting the strategy out for public consultation, a new culture of openness and transparency has been introduced that would enable the government to work in collaboration with the best and brightest brains in the country.

According to the new strategy document, it outlines the government's vision, which was the bedrock on which Ehsaas has been built; the Principles, which drive Ehsaas; the context in which it has been shaped; the theory of Change, which under pins its conceptualization, and the four pillars under which its goals, pillars, objectives, policies, programs and initiatives were organized.

The Strategy document also outlines details about the manner in which 21st century tools and approaches were envisaged to build a welfare state.

The Ehsaas strategy outlines the four key pillars including addressing elite capture and strengthening governance, Safety nets, Livelihoods and jobs for the poor, and Human Capital formation.

The Ehsaas framework aimed at the extreme poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, the disabled, the jobless, poor farmers, labourers, the sick who risk medical impoverishment, the undernourished; students from low-income backgrounds and poor women and elderly citizens. This plan was also about lifting lagging areas where poverty is higher.