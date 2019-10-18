PASSD board approves 'one women one account' strategy for poor women

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) board approved 'one woman one account strategy' under the "Kifalat" programme to provide savings accounts to more than five million poor women

These accounts will be opened within the next three months under the contracts signed with the Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that with the approval of various projects "Ehassas" programme has entered in the next phase of its implementation and she expressed confidence that the staff and management of BISP would play their role in this phase and will help women in realizing the dream of prime minister to create a state that works for the poor.

She thanked the board members for their leadership and contributions in the development of these projects.