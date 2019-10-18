UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PASSD Board Approves 'one Women One Account' Strategy For Poor Women

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:12 PM

PASSD board approves 'one women one account' strategy for poor women

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) board approved 'one woman one account strategy' under the "Kifalat" programme to provide savings accounts to more than five million poor women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) board approved 'one woman one account strategy' under the "Kifalat" programme to provide savings accounts to more than five million poor women.

These accounts will be opened within the next three months under the contracts signed with the Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that with the approval of various projects "Ehassas" programme has entered in the next phase of its implementation and she expressed confidence that the staff and management of BISP would play their role in this phase and will help women in realizing the dream of prime minister to create a state that works for the poor.

�She thanked the board members for their leadership and contributions in the development of these projects.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Women HBL Bank Alfalah Limited Million

Recent Stories

Northern beat Sindh by 66 runs

6 minutes ago

South Korean Defense Chief Declares Course on 'Win ..

32 minutes ago

Afghan Election Commission Will Not Announce Presi ..

32 minutes ago

Man awarded five-year jail over charges of blasphe ..

34 minutes ago

Zoom into Imagination as OPPO launches it OPPO Ren ..

36 minutes ago

Wales' Biggar recovers from second head knock to p ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.