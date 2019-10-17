UrduPoint.com
PASSD Board Approves Plan To Extend Conditional Cash Transfer Programme For Education

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) board approved a plan to extend the Conditional Cash Transfer programme for education to 50 districts across the country to bring out of schoolchildren within the education system.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on PASSD, Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday said that with the approval of various projects Ehassas has entered in the next phase of its implementation and she expressed confidence that the staff and management of BISP would play their role in this phase and would help her in realizing the dream of the Prime Minister to create a state that works for the poor.

She thanked the board members for their contributions in the development of these projects and for continuing to provide the oversight during the implementation of these projects.

