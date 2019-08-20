UrduPoint.com
PASSD Commences 20,000 Merit, Need-based Undergraduate Ehsaas Scholarships From Next Month

PASSD commences 20,000 merit, need-based undergraduate Ehsaas scholarships from next month

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would commence 20,000 merit and need-based undergraduate Ehsaas scholarships for students from low-income families and lagging districts from next month (September)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would commence 20,000 merit and need-based undergraduate Ehsaas scholarships for students from low-income families and lagging districts from next month (September).

According to details, the Education Conditional Cash Transfer Programme is being introduced in lagging districts, an official of PASSD told APP Tuesday.

He said it was encouraging 5 million out-of-school children to acquire education as 500 digital hubs would be established at the Tehsil level to create opportunities for poor families to graduate out of poverty.

