PASSD disburses Rs. 254.95 billion under Ehsaas initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ):Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) disbursed Rs. 254.95 billion under different programmes of Ehsaas which emerged as country's largest-ever poverty eradication initiative initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the two year performance report issued Tuesday, the government disbursed 780,934 interest free loans so far under the Ehsaas Interest Free Loan initiative.

Rs. 42.65 billion program involves 100 districts across the country and will impact 16.28 million people. 50% of the loan recipients are women.

Ehsaas Langar Scheme was launched on October 7, 2019 under an innovative public private partnership with Saylani Welfare Trust committing 112 "Langars" to open nationwide over two years, each feeding more than 600 laborers daily.

The largest ever need and merit based Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship program was launched on November 04 for students from low-income backgrounds with allocation of Rs. 20 billion for 200,00 scholarships over four-year.

Rs. 4.9 billion disbursed to 50,700 students in the first round of scholarships programme for the year 2019-20.

On February 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Ehsaas Amdan (Income) Program.

15 billion program is aimed at creating opportunities for the most disadvantaged people through transfer of small income-generating assets.

Launched in 375 rural union councils of 23 districts of Pakistan, the program will transfer 200,000 productive assets to deserving households (60% women and 30% youth), overall impacting 1.4 million individuals countrywide. To date, 25,054 assets worth Rs. 1.5 billion have been transferred.

Ehsaas Kafaalat was launched on January 31, 2020 to provide monthly payments of Rs. 2,000, through bank accounts and improved access to mobile phones for seven million disadvantaged women across the country. More than five million women have been included in the program to date.

In March 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Ehsaas District Development Portal, known as "Data 4 Pakistan".

It provides open and public access to a spatial interactive portal with poverty estimates, interactive maps, indices and reports for every district in Pakistan, along with over 120 development and policy indicators, the first ever in the country.

In November, the Ehsaas Financial Inclusion Strategy was unveiled by Queen Maxima of Netherlands in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA). She joined Prime Minister Imran Khan and SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar to launch the flagship initiative and termed it ground-breaking.

Ehsaas Nashwnuma, the nutrition conditional cash transfer program utilizing special nutrition food for mothers and children to address stunting has been launched recently.

After a year's work, this program is being rolled out in 31 centers in nine of the poorest districts and is executed in collaboration with the World Food Program.

By end August 2020, all 31 centers will be running.

Ehsaas Tahafuz, Pakistan's first shock orientated precision safety net and nation-wide expansion of the education conditional cash transfer program is scheduled for October, 2020.

For the first time, a new policy for orphanages was developed to stipulate standards for orphanages and several new orphanages�Dar-ul-Ehsaas�have been established in the last year.

In February 2020, Ehsaas Emergency Cash program was a response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Ehsaas was given Rs. 203 billion (USD 1.23 billion) to deliver one-time emergency cash assistance to 16.9 million families.

Given family size, this represents nearly 109 million people or half the country's population, representing the largest and most extensive social protection intervention ever in the history of the country.

So far, 160.438 billion rupee has been disbursed among 13.262 million beneficiaries under this program.

The Prime Minister opened the PMs COVID relief fund and committed that the collected money will be given to Ehsaas emergency cash.

Alongside, he launched a web-portal soliciting applications from those who have lost their livelihoods as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He announced that for each rupee donated by the donors, 4 rupees will be committed by the government.

On June 26, Prime Minister announced Ehsaas Cash Package for all families living close to the Line of Control.

Under the specialized cash assistance package worth Rs. 3 billion, all the resident families along the LoC have been declared entitled to the Ehsaas Emergency Cash and Ehsaas Kafaalat programs.

Ehsaas Rashan Portal was launched to facilitate the private sector in providing food rations to the most vulnerable affectees in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Through the portal, the role of government will be to facilitate match-making between donors and beneficiaries (e.g., on the geographic basis) and provide data of eligible beneficiaries to donors.

738,869 individuals seeking Rashan assistance have been registered through the portal and disbursement of Rashan has been kicked off.

The Ehsaas Panagah and Ration App was launched to enable civil society actors to map their locations in order to better coordinate.

Several expert committees were made to help channel input towards Ehsaas' plans, in particular, the "Ehsaas Rural Value Chain Building for Poverty Eradication", National Nutrition Coordination Council (PNNCC), the Labour Expert Group and the Ehsaas partners forum.