PASSD enrolled 2.7 million children in schools so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) had enrolled 2.7 million children in schools so far which included 49% girls with budget of Rs 3.16 billion in 2018-19.

According to details,Rs.

750 per quarter per child was provided to each beneficiary household under Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) model on70% attendance in the quarter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) told APP on Thursday.

She said the Impact of CCT program as per Oxford Policy Management was increase in enrolment of children in schools with13% for boys and 15% for girls and an attendance rate 83% for boys and 81% for girls.