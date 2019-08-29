UrduPoint.com
PASSD Enrolled 2.7 Million Children In Schools So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:54 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) had enrolled 2.7 million children in schools so far which included 49% girls with budget of Rs 3.16 billion in 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) had enrolled 2.7 million children in schools so far which included 49% girls with budget of Rs 3.16 billion in 2018-19.

According to details,Rs.

750 per quarter per child was provided to each beneficiary household under Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) model on70% attendance in the quarter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) told APP on Thursday.

She said the Impact of CCT program as per Oxford Policy Management was increase in enrolment of children in schools with13% for boys and 15% for girls and an attendance rate 83% for boys and 81% for girls.

